They say death and taxes are unavoidable in this life. I can’t seem to avoid feeling disappointed after reading certain points of view, like Nella Thompson’s recent column. I say disappointed because I did not read a single, creative solution to a problem, although personal attacks and vague gripes were plenty.
If someone was to apply critical thinking skills to our present educational debate, they would surely use historical data, not just data from the COVID period, to formulate their hypotheses and draw conclusions.
It’s reasonable to speculate that, since children were at home for extended periods, it might be lack of support within some homes that has contributed to lower test scores locally.
Is it possible that poor parent/child boundaries around certain issues contribute to lower academic motivation and achievement in some children? Imagine that, kids internalizing their parent’s dispositions, beliefs and attitudes.
I do hope parents ask themselves how many bedtime books they read to their 6-year-old before they start concluding that our schools are failing our kids, as Ms. Thompson would like you to believe. Her hollow attacks on Joe Lentini and Nancy Kelemen should be noted, as she provided zero anecdotes to support her point of view. Having never held a leadership role in anything, and as exhibited in writing, lacking critical thinking skills herself, what can we hope for if she is elected?
If Ms. Thompson had done any reading about educational outcome research related to charter schools, she would have quickly come to the conclusion that charter schools are not doing a better job educating kids than our public schools. Thankfully, she did not introduce CRT rhetoric into her bid for power.
Hopefully, residents of Eaton will choose a candidate that has pursued a lifelong interest in the education of our youth.
