To the editor:
Ray, after reading your short-term rentals related letter to the editor on Dec. 9, 2020, I thought your writing was concise and well thought out. I read your letter the other day and wondered if a few short months had affected your reading comprehension skills.
Nowhere in anything I wrote did I criticize Frank McCarthy’s military service. I am not the first citizen to note the socialist nature of certain aspects of our military. When an anti-union zealot enjoys taxpayer funded, union-like retirement benefits, or “perks” from your point of view, I cannot help but note the contradiction.
Just a quick note, every local Masters +60 teacher with 25 years of service and 6+ years of education is making less than every E9 in the military with 19 years of service. It is not I whom has engaged in a form of hypocritical disrespect for others.
How you came to perceive my few words as an attack on Frank’s military service is beyond me. If I “ruled the roost” for a day I’d surely institute a law requiring reading comprehension testing for all political candidates.
Jeff Robinson
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.