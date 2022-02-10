Eric Rollnick and other STR opponents continue to use wrong definitions.
First they insisted that STRs were a commercial use of a dwelling. The court said no, it’s a residential use. Then they said, OK, it’s a business and businesses are banned from residential districts.
Except if it is a business, and bear in mind that many home businesses are permitted in residential districts, the “business” is not being operated from the STR. It’s being operated from somewhere else, like from an office in a commercial district, or a permitted home office, or even from another state.
Also, Realtors are not lobbyists. They are independent contractors who help ordinary people, mostly to attain homeownership. You know, as in the American dream of homeownership.
And lastly, second homeowners are not lobbyists either. We are people who love the Mount Washington Valley. Some of us have been coming here longer than many of those who oppose us. In fact, many who own second homes or who live here now full time discovered the area while renting a STR to enjoy skiing, or hiking, or family reunions, or simply for rest and relaxation during holidays and vacations.
Sadly, we were made to feel much more welcome before the NIMBY crowd began desperately to misrepresent zoning ordinances, attempted to confuse the public with false equivalencies, and went on rants about our being lobbyists.
