As an apparently single-issue candidate for state rep, Mark Hounsell recently posted a letter to the editor supposedly to enlighten us all as to why voters should support him in his bid. In my humble opinion, it had just the opposite effect. Why?
Because, first of all, he clearly does not comprehend the difference between commercial and residential uses. As a former planning board member, I can attest to the fact that all zoning is use-based.
Hounsell clearly does not understand that staying in a STR is a residential use, not a commercial use. It would be a commercial activity if the occupant/guest opened a retail store from the dwelling, such as a T-shirt store or a restaurant. His inability to understand such a simple concept should render him unelectable.
His use of hyperbole is another reason not to vote for him. He claims that STRs are: an “invasive activity” and are “decimating our neighborhoods” and” seriously disrupting the peace and tranquility.”
That’s textbook hyperbole. Also, it’s simply not true. And lastly, I don’t know about you, but hubris is something I find deplorable, particularly in people running for public office. Mark Hounsell ceremoniously proclaims: “There is nobody better qualified to fight this battle for the people of Conway than I.” Let’s hope the voters disagree. I certainly do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.