To the editor:
There is a regulation — a zoning ordinance in Conway — that designates Short Term Rentals (STRs) as a "commercial use" and therefore disallows them in a residential zone.
And therein lies the problem with this divisive issue. That particular zoning, in order to allow a so-called "commercial use" in a residential district, is flawed and is the sole reason the warrant articles at the upcoming Town Meeting are being proposed.
So the warrant article is intended not to correct an inappropriate zoning regulation, but rather to mistakenly support it with additional language.
But the state of New Hampshire designates STRs as a residential use, not as a commercial use. There is some common sense in place on the state level.
Instead of attempting to justify a flawed zoning bylaw, the Town of Conway should have ammended or deleted that regulation and simply moved forward with a reasonable noise ordinance.
Instead, people are all riled up about an issue that is at best misunderstood and at worst illegitimate. Good luck at Town Meeting.
Jay Burnham
Hamilton, Mass.
North Conway homeowner and STR provider for 35 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.