To the editor:
First off I want to say that I love this country. However, with with the behavior going on, I am not feeling proud to be an American. There is now a divided country.
There is so much deceit, anger and violence and hate. Black lives matter, all the violence going on. Peaceful protests are not happening right now. This pandemic has ripped us from our very core. The government is fighting over everything. I am not blaming either party because we all need to accept responsibility for the actions and behaviors.
While both sides fight each other, the American people are suffering. Let’s stop fighting and work together.
People have lost jobs, can’t pay rent, pay for groceries. These are scary times, people are afraid and angry, and they have a right to be. We are facing some serious times.
I think that there was nothing we could have done to stop it, but it could have been a lot less lives lost had we acted sooner.
We have now lost over 200,000 lives. Now as the elections are upon us, we the American people have tough decisions to make and where we want our country to be. Let’s make America proud again. We deserve better!
Let’s band together and stop all the violence and hatred. God bless the people of the United States of America.
Janine Lapete
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.