May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Depressive disorder is one of the most common and serious mental health disorders experienced across the population. One in four people may experience a depressive disorder at some point in their life. These disorders can lead to school/ work failure, addictions to food, alcohol, drugs, sex, gambling, etc., and even suicide.
In working with people who battle with depression as my lifelong vocation, I can tell you it’s about being there to listen, gently correct thinking, never giving up, sitting with people in their darkest depths, not questioning or demanding, not asking for explanations or reasons. Resolve never to ask them why. A person who is depressed does not know why they feel the way they do, they just do. It isn’t a response to a bad situation, it just is.
Reasoning can add to feelings of guilt. Thoughts and thinking are distorted for this person. Recanting all of the good around them can be futile. Do not say things like, “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” to people who don’t even feel like they have boots.
Just sit with them. Try to understand the blackness. Listen. Honor and encourage. Offer hope. It can be long, arduous work. Be there for them when they come through the other side. Don’t ever be afraid to get involved. Ask them what they need. Be relentless in your caring. It’s hard work to be a friend to someone who’s depressed, but it’s the noblest thing you will ever do for another.
