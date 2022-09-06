To the editor:
I would like to encourage folks to get out and vote on Sept. 13 for Republicans Rep. Karen Umberger and Frank McCarthy for state representative for the town of Conway.
This endorsement of their candidacies is based on my personal knowledge of their proficiency, willingness to do what is necessary to get the job done, and their experience in the positions.
Frank did yeoman’s service during his previous tenure, with his sponsoring of a change to the law dealing with the Municipal Budget Committee voting on warrant articles being just one example. This change provided the committee with the opportunity to inform the voters of our position on several controversial articles.
Moreover, Frank involved members of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee in this endeavor, knowing that local input is an essential part of the process.
Karen has demonstrated her financial skills over several terms in the State House, rising to the chairman of Finance during her tenure. She was a key player in controlling spending, which enabled the state to reinvigorate the “rainy day fund.”
The rainy-day fund is essential in the event of a significant downturn in revenues (taxes) or a catastrophic event, necessitating additional funding immediately.
Lastly, Karen and Frank have consistently demonstrated skill in constituent service, something that is essential in government, and all too frequently not done well, if at all. Please take the first step to returning both to Concord, so they can continue to serve the residents of Conway and the state.
James R. LeFebvre
North Conway
