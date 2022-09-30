The news article discussing the appointment of Michael DiGregorio to the Conway School Board might have been more useful to the reading public if the reporters had provided a bit more context.
From the perspective of a citizen in attendance, Michael’s presentation of his technical skill set was considerably more persuasive than his competition. Moreover, during the seven-month appointment period, starting in October, the seven-member school board will have to review the staff proposed budget, make appropriate modifications to it, and then be prepared to defend the proposed budget during review and potential modification by the Conway Municipal Budget Committee and the town taxpayers.
Having some experience in review of both the town and school district budgets, in my opinion, this task would be extremely difficult for someone without appropriate experience and background. If the select board had chosen another candidate, that individual’s learning curve would have placed him or her at a marked disadvantage and may have resulted in a less professional final product.
I wish to close this brief letter extending my best wishes to Mr. DiGregorio on what will undoubtedly be a challenging and extremely busy seven-month tenure on the Conway School Board.
