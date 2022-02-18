After reading at least three letters to the editor in recent weeks personally attacking Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes and/or several Conway selectmen for appealing Judge Amy Ignatius’ STR decision, I felt compelled to write in.
To Tom Holmes and the selectmen, I say: You did the right thing. That’s all that matters. Judge Ignatius arguably was simply wrong. And, in any case, the State’s Supreme Court — if not the U.S. Supreme Court — should settle the matter once and for all, given the numerous moving parts and important interests involved. There’s nothing “frivolous” about protecting residential property rights or town government rights.
Separately, I wanted to say that the somewhat self-serving suggestion by STR proponents — that STRs could and should simply be regulated in residential zones like hotels and other lodging places — is nonsensical if not absurd. If, as STR proponents argue, STRs can’t be banned in residential zones, how can they be regulated there? What would be the legal authority for the regulation: commercial zoning? Business regulations? But the STRs are in residential zones, and, according to STR proponents, are not businesses but part of residence owners’ “bundle of rights.”
As Tom Holmes rightly intimated, treating STRs as residential uses not only defeats the concept of residential zoning but also turns separate state regulatory schemes relying on the definition of “residential” or “residence” on their head. Each of those scenarios will lead to other legal disputes. And, ultimately, STRs violate the property rights of owners of adjoining and neighboring residences.
Owners can’t have the full quiet enjoyment of their home if strangers — especially when they are numerous and disrespectful, but even if few and respectful — are always coming and going next door. Having a bootleg motel next door is no one’s idea of a real estate premium.
I understand your socialist approach. I personally agree with property’s rights for tax paying property owners. I believe in freedom from big government controls, you want government to change the world to your liking . Weekly rentals have been a thing in this areas for generations. You want to change that . Bring the high paying jobs in . I understand you want to convert all the second homes to affordable housing. I understand you want a lot more section 8 . Tom Irving was very clear on this issue when I met with him . I understand the need for more trailer parks and cluster housing. I understand the need to put money into education, substance abuse , subsidies for hosing in Conway . A I appreciate the socialist wanting to help . But taking away someone else’s rights to turn Conway into one big affordable housing projects is not they way . But I can see where this is headed so I will just say good luck w your socialist freedom limiting ways . I really don’t care except it’s a sing of the times I guess . Change property rights laws to fit your needs for peace and quiet. I get it even a nice respectful quiet tourist is annoying to you . I saw you said “good riddance “ to the outsiders. I hope you get the Conway you want . As Tom Irving said to me when I wanted to start a art gallery “good luck with that “ so I will say the same to you James “ good luck with that James “ I personally think Conway is a lost cause . I hope they build factories and industry so they can have the well paying jobs so people can afford 250k- 700k homes . Bring in the industry folks . Power plants , tech companies, cancer care facilities on and on . Change the economy from tourism to industry and you will get the town you so desire.
