To the editor:
In a letter to the editor on STRs, L. Greer correctly stated about himself, “I am no expert on zoning.” While it is unclear whether Greer supports STRs or not, he did clearly misstate the law on residential zoning.
Residential zoning is a constitutional exercise of a town’s police powers per se, not merely a predicate to a possibly constitutional exercise of a town’s police powers depending on the circumstances. In other words, contrary to Greer’s suggestion, a town like Conway need not prove that its residential zoning protects “little Joey and little Susie” and their dog “Fido” (to use Greer’s hypothetical) in particular ways, for the zoning to be constitutional. Residential zoning by definition protects people.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled almost 100 years ago in the Village of Euclid v. Ambler Realty Co. case that the “police power supports also, generally speaking, an ordinance forbidding (businesses) in designated residential districts . . . since such ordinances . . . cannot be declared clearly arbitrary and unreasonable, and without substantial relation to the public health, safety, morals, or general welfare.”
As the Massachusetts Supreme Court more recently explained in its own 2021 decision in Styller v. Zoning Board of Appeals of Lynnfield upholding the banning of STRs in residential-zoned neighborhoods, “courts have long recognized that municipalities may regulate in order to protect communities’ ‘residential character,’ and to make neighborhoods ‘a sanctuary for people.’” Residential zoning creates sanctuaries for people by separating residences from businesses.
STRs are not residences, but businesses. People do not reside in STRs. People for a fee stay or lodge in STRs for short periods while they are away from their own residences. STRs thus by definition are prohibited in residential zoning — even if the zoning law does not expressly prohibit them.
Nonetheless, Greer in his letter raised the boogeyman of possible “regulatory takings” claims by STR owners against the town for diminishment of the values of their properties because they cannot use them as STRs, but he is misguided here, too.
First of all, if anyone is owed compensation in this legal situation, it is the owners of non-STR residences whose quiet enjoyment and property values have been diminished by STRs and/or by the town’s allowance of STRs.
Second, the U.S. Supreme Court in Village of Euclid specifically held that residential zoning is not unconstitutional simply because “its mere existence and threatened enforcement . . . materially and adversely affect[s] values and curtail[s] the opportunities of the market.” Simply put, residential zoning by itself — i.e., the prohibition of businesses and non-residences in a particular area — is not a regulatory taking.
Third, in order to succeed on a regulatory-taking claim to begin with, STR owners basically would have to show that they are denied by the zoning any valuable use whatsoever of their properties in the residential zone. That STR owners simply cannot do, because even if they cannot use their properties as STRs, they can still use them as residences.
Fourth, the notion that the values of properties in residential areas will go down if they cannot be used as STRs is incredibly disingenuous given the red-hot home market in this valley.
Finally, if Greer thinks the town’s recent zoning enforcement is a regulatory taking of STR owners’ properties, wait until SB 249 is (ever) enacted. SB 249 would likely result in the town finally regulating STRs the same as hotels and motels — requiring expensive fire and safety installations, parking and septic upgrades (which would be impossible given zoning to begin with), handicapped accessibility, meals and room taxes, inspections, etc. That would truly reduce the value of the properties as residences — since no one wants their home to look like a hotel — and reduce the owners’ income from the STRs.
James E. Pietrangelo, II
Conway
