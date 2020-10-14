To the editor:
Executive Councilor Mike Cryans has proven himself a dedicated public servant for our district. Each councilor represents 20 percent of the population and votes on the top positions in state government, as well as judges to District, Superior and Supreme courts. District 1 encompasses the northern two-thirds of the state including 109 towns and the cities of Berlin, Claremont, Laconia and Lebanon.
Mike Cryans has steadfastly stood for women’s health and women’s reproductive rights. He voted against an anti-choice judge nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu and will do so again when Sununu tries to install this judge in the coming term. Cryans has also been a fierce advocate for Planned Parenthood funding. These monies are for essential health services such as physicals, checkups, cancer screenings, STD testing and pregnancy testing. Thousands of families in New Hampshire rely on these essential services, and nowhere more so than in District 1, which is large and rural, and transportation can be a barrier.
At this juncture when reproductive rights are threatened by the impending shift to an ultra-conservative Supreme Court that might conceivably overturn Roe v. Wade, we need Mike Cryans as our executive councilor more than ever to ensure that in our state women continue to have safe options. We must bolster our state’s pro-choice legislature to ensure N.H. women’s reproductive rights are not taken from them. Please vote to re-elect Mike Cryans to represent women and families in these crucial matters.
Ellen Gordon, Intervale
Helen Crowell, Glen
Christine Thompson, Jackson
Kristine Cotter, Glen
Cheryl Bildner, Intervale
Jennifer McCarthy, Intervale
Mary Anne Taylor, Glen
Matt Glennie, North Conway
Jackie Glennie, North Conway
Valerie Jensen, North Conway
David Jensen, North Conway
Ivette Emery, Intervale
