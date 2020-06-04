To the editor:
I write this letter in response to the letter written by Elizabeth Kelsea published June 2.
You say that you understand the anger of the peaceful protests that have emerged, and I believe you. I am not here to defend violent protest, nor to justify the destruction of property. However, I feel that the outrage you put forth was misguided and misdirected, and I hope to clear the air.
In the words of Cornel West, we are witnessing “the consequence of a lethal linkage of economic decline, cultural decay, and political lethargy in American life.” To deny that is to deny history.
You say that George Floyd’s death “has gotten lost in all of the thugs’ outrage.” Has it really? Or have you lost sight of that savage injustice because you are more offended by an angry crowds’ violence? As for those of us who protest, we have not. Not one bit.
You claimed that the violence of some protests was “as criminal as the officers who murdered Mr. Floyd.” Officers, who are sworn to protect and serve, who are supposed to be civilians with badges, savagely murdered an unarmed citizen… and you feel that the protesters are just as criminal? Are protesters somehow expected to exercise more restraint than trained officers? Check yourself.
The Conway protest was peaceful. Does that not tell you where we stand on violence?
You, Ms. Kelsea, are in “bad taste” to ignore the deep-seated anger and betrayal that drive these protests. Where are the leaders who actually acknowledge the real, systemic and societal roots of our anger?
If you are more offended by violent rioters than you are of murderous police officers, then you are part of the problem… “plain and simple.”
Harrison Miller
Madison
