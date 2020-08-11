To the editor:
Dear everyone, living or visiting the Mount Washington Valley. Forgive an old “indigenous” native who as an octogenarian is quite concerned over the disregard for me and everyone else you come into contact with here in the valley.
Is it really too hard to do just a little more than your normal actions? While being a well behaved, good-acting citizen, here are two major requests while you’re in the neighborhood.
Honor the obvious standards at stores, restaurants, motels and hotels: “No Shirts; No Tops, No Masks, No Service” — a pretty simple and civilized request.
Keep your trash until you get home. It really is being most inconsiderate when throwing your trash out your car window to the side of our roads.
Why are we asking this of you? We want you and us to stay healthy and to have the area to look clean and beautiful for your next trip to the valley.
Hal Roberson
North Conway
