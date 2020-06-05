To the editor:
Tom McLaughlin’s latest column shows us once again how incapable he is of looking beyond his own experiences and political ideology.
To him, the only problem with the world is liberal politicians and the “mainstream media.” He just can’t fathom or perhaps he doesn’t understand the experiences of black Americans, LGBT Americans and Mexican Americans.
At a time when we all should be listening and struggling to understand experiences completely unfamiliar to us, he engages in pedantic, pseudo-intellectual arguments intended to discredit real-life experiences.
Tom has no answers to anything. He is merely a political idealogue wildly impressed with his own ever more predictable and dull opinions.
I know this is in vain, but Tom, I highly suggest you stick to columns about photographs, chopping wood and your trips to Ireland as you are completely incapable of writing intelligently about the current events you pretend to know so much about.
Greg Vander Veer
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.