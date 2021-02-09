To the editor:
In the first impeachment trial, the Republicans said with an election coming up let the people decide. The people decided and Donald Trump incited an insurrection to overturn the will of the people.
This time, the Republicans are saying you can’t impeach a president no longer in office (he was impeached while still in office) and that we should put this (attempted coup) behind us. Saying a trial at this time will be too divisive.
Trump spent four years lying and fearmongering, dividing the country worse than it’s ever been since the Civil War. Where was their concern about divisiveness then? Most Republicans have proven to be mindless sycophants and hypocrites as well as cowards and traitors to the Constitution.
In neither case did the Republicans argue on the merits because they know that Trump is guilty, so they argue on procedure. In their own minds they know there is no defense for Trump.
Had they done their job the first time there would have been no attack on our Capitol and no reason to put the country through this again. But, as we all know, they will shirk there duty once again and forgo their oath to the Constitution by letting Trump off the hook, guaranteeing that the country will remain broken.
In the words of John Jay from The Federalist No.2 “I sincerely wish that it may be clearly foreseen by every good Citizen, that whenever the dissolution of the Union arrives, America will have reason to exclaim in the words of the Poet, ‘FAREWELL, A LONG FAREWELL, TO ALL MY GREATNESS’.”
Graham Selby
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.