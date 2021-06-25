To the editor:
I recently took my kayak over to Conway Lake for a refreshing paddle on a humid afternoon. I was warned by the lake host at the ramp, whom I’ve known for years, that I now had to get a parking permit or would risk getting a $100 ticket.
I had not known that the lake was under the same martial law as the River Road Saco access, where I had seen the security and taped-off areas (much like a crime scene). This must be for my own good, I surmised, and I headed to town hall where they issue these permits during the very limited hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. (be forewarned if you have to work or have other responsibilities … or a life).
I had anticipated the line that I spent 20 minutes in before reaching the desk. I have my second home here in North Conway, and my car registration reflects my primary residence (very common for many home owners here). I had furthermore not come north with copies of my tax bill and was getting nervous about the “ID Needed” signs posted to the side of the line.
Fortunately, the tax office was open and I was able to get a copy of my last tax bill and get back in line. When I reached the front desk, however, I was informed that since I had my house listed in a grantor trust under my wife’s name, I would need to bring the trust agreement next time. A grantor trust is no different than personal ownership in this respect, and I indicated that they could call my wife — no go.
I further suggested that they call my neighbor whose family has run a farm and B&B here for generations, knew him and certainly, he would vouch for my decades-long residency here. I was obviously flailing at this point. I pointed out that I had been paying taxes in North Conway for 35+ years and that they could find me through the tax bills (which are mailed to my address as it appears on my registration and license!) for the purposes of issuing a simple parking permit.
If you’ve ever dealt with a bureaucracy and have had that sinking feeling that logic and reasoning carry no currency, you can sense my growing frustration. Getting a resident parking permit should not be harder than getting a new passport or an adoption.
I have not decided what my remedies are yet. I don’t feel compelled to share the contents of a personal trust agreement with town clerks in order to park by the lake. An elderly couple directly in front of me had also just been turned down for a permit. They, too, held their property in trust — good luck. Since my kayak plans were foiled, I went for a bike ride — in Maine.
Gordon Powers
East Kingston
