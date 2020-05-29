To the editor:
With the recent columns by Tom McLaughlin and William Marvel, it has become so clear that these men represent that segment of our country which takes a me, myself, and I approach when it comes to the pandemic, cloaking their unhappiness in the guise of protecting our freedoms.
McLaughlin, pretty much right on cue, within days of a Trump statement, apes our president’s beliefs fairly closely and pretty much denies the whole science of the situation. Dr. (yes, that title means something ... education you don’t have, Tom, and can’t get from your internet research) Anthony Fauci was the darling of the president and right-wingers, until he wasn’t, when he dared use his scientific knowledge to question the validity of fully opening things up in our country.
Marvel’s comments regarding mask wearing and that Democrats believe in “more” when it comes to “how extensively government should micromanage people’s lives” are just plain ludicrous. Actually, what Democrats believe in is “more” of a scientific approach and “more” in the way of helping everyday folks, not just the corporate entities that Republicans love.
I’m pretty sure that neither McLaughlin nor Marvel, hypocrites that they are, have returned their stimulus check. If you have, well bravo for you. I love a Republican, or a curmudgeon, or even a fool for that matter, who accuses Democrats of politicizing this pandemic, when Trump and the national Republican party and its dedicated cohorts have done nothing but politicize it since Day 1. First, fail to recognize its seriousness because it hurts you in an election year, then withhold aid based on the politics of a particular governor and finally, declare your “response” a victory when deaths continue to rise.
I’m pretty sure there’s 100,000 people out there, and counting, who would disagree, if only they could.
Glenn Knoblock
Wolfeboro
