It has been my honor to serve as state representative for Tuftonboro, Moultonborough, and Sandwich for the past 10 years. It is with excitement and humility that I announce that I will run for re-election in the new district that will include Tuftonboro, Wolfeboro and Ossipee. With what is happening in the world and in our nation, I feel the need to run again to help protect the freedoms and the lifestyle we enjoy here in New Hampshire.
In my five terms, I have held various leadership positions in the House of Representatives and have served on the Education Committee for my entire time in the House. I am currently the vice chair of the House Education Committee. I am also currently a House representative to the Home Education Advisory Council, the State Advisory Committee for the Education of Children with Disabilities, and the New England Board of Higher Education Legislative Advisory Committee.
I look forward to the opportunity to continue my service. Being a state representative involves a lot more than just going down to Concord to vote on legislation. It involves drafting legislation, committee hearings and votes, study committees, monitoring the county operations and budget, and services for the residents of the district. The most rewarding part of my work is taking calls from people with questions and concerns that are not about legislation. If I can help solve an issue or direct them to the best place for answers then I am serving my constituents. I am honored to be able to contribute in a small way to this great state. I look forward to talking to people and hearing their concerns and opinions especially in the new district towns of Wolfeboro and Ossipee.
