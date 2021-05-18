George Clausen: Kerins is a radical leftist who monopolizes the paper with lies
-
- Updated
- 0
To the editor:
Last week, Ray Shakir wrote an excellent letter in The Conway Daily Sun accurately describing Michael Kerins, a radical leftist who monopolizes this paper with Democrat propaganda and lies.
For example, Kerins and a host of other Marxists and socialists call Trump and his supporters "racists" which they repeat over and over again like petulant children. They even condemn great patriots like Frank McCarthy who has more sense than all of them combined.
My family and nearly all friends are Trump supporters and do not know anyone who would discriminate against someone because of their race.
Furthermore, if Trump was such a racist why did he garner four percent more of the Black vote in 2020 than in 2016 and 26 percent of the vote among all minorities?
The Democrat party would not survive without a large minority vote and is simply trying to frighten voters by calling those who disagree with their repugnant policy racist.
George Clausen
Alpine, Wyo., and Freedom
