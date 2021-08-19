To the editor:
I often wonder what radical, left-wing Democrats are trying to accomplish by continuously denigrating Trump and his supporters with Marxist propaganda and lies. I haven't read any letters from the likes of Michael Kerins, Walter Davis or that pathetic fool from Eaton in a long time but do occasionally glance at them.
Their letters are only solidifying support for the former president, exposing their lies and demonstrating what the Democrat Party has become.
A prime example which I have mentioned in a past letter is the perpetuation of the myth that Trump and his supporters are racist. Nothing could be further from the truth. Last November the Black vote for Donald Trump increased from 8 to 12 percent, still low but trending in the right direction. The total minority vote for the former president was 26 percent. If he were the racist these propagandists claim, his percentage of the minority vote would be zero.
I might be wrong but it is hard to believe that Kerins, Davis and other leftists could be so stupid as to really believe that Trump and his supporters are racists. The Democrats are simply scared that Republicans are gaining minority votes and are trying to frighten minority voters with their lies.
I will paraphrase a comment made last fall by football great Herschel Walker who is Black. He said that he is a personal friend of Donald Trump and that he would never be a strong Trump supporter if the former president were in any way racist.
In conclusion, when conservatives including many of my friends are attacked by Marxist and Socialist letter-writers in the Conway Sun, they should consider it a badge of honor considering the source from where it comes.
George Clausen
Freedom and Alpine, Wyo.
