To the editor:
Carroll County voters are lucky to have Dana Hilliard running for New Hampshire’s Executive Council. Our executive council, often overlooked by voters, is so important.
Its members approve who will lead key state agencies, approve hiring state court judges and also vote up or down on state contracts over $10,000. Hilliard’s five terms as mayor of Somersworth gave him the wisdom and experience to make these tough decisions.
Right now the five member Executive Council has a 4-to-1 GOP majority. Here’s their record of siding with the extremist wing of the party. They refused $27 million in federal COVID aid during the height of the pandemic. They denied Planned Parenthood funding for women’s cancer screening and allowed Gov. Chris Sununu to appoint as State Department of Education commissioner, someone who never went to public school, neither did his kids.
Sununu’s appointee advocates for diverting badly needed public school dollars to religious and private schools. For example, he convinced the executive council to approve a roughly $6 million contract to Prenda, a private company, that hires people with no teaching experience to run “learning pods” as an alternative to public schools. At the end of last year only 100 students were served, at that rate the program cost taxpayers $60,000 a student.
Cinde Warmington, the only Democrat on the executive council, has taken a moderate approach, which means voting against these radical right initiatives.
Electing Hilliard to join Warmington on the executive council will protect your tax dollars, ensure women get the healthcare they need and stop our taxes from being diverted from our public schools to private contractors without state oversight.
Please make a plan now to cast your vote for Hilliard in November.
Genevieve Christy
Wonalancet
