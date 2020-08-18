To the editor:
I’m concerned regarding what I continue to see as truly dangerous to our society in cordial discussion between politicians elected by the people. The younger generation is being misled when we all should be working to set a positive example.
The greatest freedom we enjoy as Americans is our right to vote and to voice our opinion. No other country can compare to the United States when it comes to basic freedoms.
This is why it hurts me as an American and a business owner to see people actually display more than their opinion but demonstrate hateful acts that serve no purpose other than to demean.
Wolfeboro is unique in that people are able to get to know each other living in a community where you are not merely another entity but learn to trust each other while at the same time are able to respect differing opinions.
Senate candidate Corky Messner is someone who understands what it takes to own and operate a business successfully. He displays leadership as a former West Point graduate and a wonderful family man. I have had the opprortunity to meet Corky and go over many current issues that we face today.
I am convinced that Corky Messner is the right person at the right time to become New Hampshire’s next U.S. senator.
Gary A. Brockney
Wolfeboro
