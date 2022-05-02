We all agree, the Ukrainian people are courageously defending their country from Putin and the darkness of socialist communism. In my opinion, however, we must do much more.
I believe the United States should not merely help in the effort, we should do everything possible, short of boots on the ground, to make certain the Ukrainian nation remains free. They are fighting evil, and we must do all we can, or fight it ourselves one day.
The Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of the world due to its wheat growing prowess. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Look up the top 15 most precious metals in the world and you will find that Ukraine, is generally recognized to have between 10-20 percent of almost all of them.
Billions of dollars worth and that is what Putin is after. Putin is a multi-billionaire as a result of what he has stolen from the Russian people, yet he still wants more.
Our all-out assistance, however, has nothing to do with money. If there is any way to assure that Ukraine remains free of socialist communism, all of the free world will also remain free.
The way I see it, everything we do to assist Ukraine, we are actually doing for the entire free world, and especially the United States of America. Imagine a world with a free Russia and Putin in hell.
