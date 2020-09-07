Letter to the editor:
I was stunned with disbelief when I read Democrat activist Knute Ogren’s recent letter. With a blind eye to common sense, Ogren contends voters should elect Democrats to repair the county’s finances.
Is he kidding? Is he actually portraying Democrats as the party of fiscal responsibility? Does he really believe voters are that empty-minded? Could voters have so quickly forgotten the county’s 13 percent increase in spending for 2019, not to mention another ballooning of the county budget in 2020. Could they so quickly forget the income tax passed by the Democrats in each of the last two years, or the 4.5 percent capital gains tax, or the doubling of fees? All of which would be killing our economy as I write, except for the governor’s veto pen.
Everyone knows, to restore fiscal responsibility to government, we bring in Republicans. This is not the time to discard established wisdom or common sense.
Mr. Ogren should find another issue for his candidates … perhaps defunding the police or America’s armed forces. After all, Chip Albee, as a Tuftonboro selectman, recently voted against a resolution in support of police. In rejecting the resolution, Albee exclaimed, “I’m not going to be involved with sustaining the thin blue line … It isn’t going to happen.”
To bring change to county governance we should be looking forward, not behind us. There are two forward looking commissioner candidates on the ballot, Kim Tessari and Matthew Plache. Both have strong records of public service. Both believe in government accountability and openness and wholeheartedly support our police and first responders. Please consider them with favor when you vote.
Frank McCarthy
Conway
