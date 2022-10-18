To the editor:
I found it amusing today to read the letters in The Conway Daily Sun. The first was related to the upcoming election of Gen. Don Bolduc to the U.S. Senate. The author referred to the general as a “far right misogynist.”
To the editor:
I found it amusing today to read the letters in The Conway Daily Sun. The first was related to the upcoming election of Gen. Don Bolduc to the U.S. Senate. The author referred to the general as a “far right misogynist.”
Misogyny being an unconscious hatred for women. The first thing I said to myself is, gee, I wonder if she has ever met the man. If she hasn’t, how dare she. The author went on to falsely claim, as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, “women lost the constitutional right to abortion.” Let’s look at the facts.
Abortion was never mentioned in the Constitution, much less guaranteed, life was. The author was also incorrect in stating or even alluding to the untruth that the court banned abortion. It did not. What the Supreme Court did, in accordance with Article X of the Constitution, was to delegate the power to regulate abortion to the states.
Where the Constitution clearly and openly states it must be. Please do not make it more than it is. To do so demonstrates either a lack of knowledge or the truthful fact that abortion is the only arrow in your quiver.
The second juvenile letter was very similar. The author was all shook up because she believed the state of N.H. was unconstitutionally giving money to religious schools. Let’s face facts again, we are all aware that the vast majority of private schools, charter schools and religious schools, with far less money and with fewer teachers and staff, put out a finished product that is infinitely better educated than do most public schools. I do not fault teachers for that. I blame a pronounced lack of discipline, government interference and unions.
Finally, the opposite of what you said is true. None of the related statutes passed in New Hampshire are in violation of the Constitution. Check it out. School choice is a good thing,
One size does not fit all.
Frank McCarthy
Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.