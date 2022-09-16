To the editor:
To the citizens of Conway who took the time to vote on Tuesday, thank you for fulfilling your most precious patriotic duty. My hope is, in November, we set a new record relative to the percentage of citizens voting.
To the editor:
To the citizens of Conway who took the time to vote on Tuesday, thank you for fulfilling your most precious patriotic duty. My hope is, in November, we set a new record relative to the percentage of citizens voting.
To those of you who believe in my ability, integrity and can do attitude and circled my name on the ballot, a most special thank you.
Between now and election day, I hope each of you will take the time to peruse State House journals and voting records to learn, not only my voting record, but those of my Democrat opponents. You will find, on almost every occasion possible, our local Democrats voted for tax hikes, additional taxes, increased state fees or against lowering taxes.
When it comes to our greatest gift from our founding fathers, the act of voting, on almost every occasion, they each voted against the integrity of the vote. Likewise, on the vast majority of occasions, when it came to the best education for our children, they voted in the opposite direction.
My voting record will prove, and I further pledge that I will never cast a vote to increase state taxes or fees or institute a new tax. I will never cast a vote that waters down or in any way, decreases the integrity of voting and I will do whatever it takes to make certain that every child has the opportunity to partake of the finest education available to them.
Finally, if elected, I will do everything in my power to repeal the law championed by one of our local representatives which allows biological males to compete against females in sports, endangering any chance for a college scholarships.
Frank McCarthy
Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.