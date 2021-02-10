To the editor:
The South went to war in defense of freedom and rights guaranteed by the Constitution rather than to safeguard slavery. Far from being rebels and traitors, secessionists espoused the principles of the Founding Fathers.
In light of the trend throughout the world to condemn slavery, this argument was necessary lest the memory of the Confederacy be tainted.
Slavery was not the biggest factor to war. It was high tariffs put on Southerners goods, unfair taxes, and northern aggression and the principles of state rights and big government on the South.
Hence the battle flag was born and there was no hint of racism in the flag. Several years after the Civil War, the Democrats started the KKK, and their trademark was white-hooded sheets and the Confederate flag.
These Democrats passed Jim Crow laws and poll taxes and ran fear into the Southern Blacks. Democrats take a loathsome attitude to history because the past has a way of incriminating them for racist actions of the KKK, but the Democrats blame the flag.
Frank Evitts
Madison
