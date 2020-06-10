To the editor:
This longstanding error has for centuries been postulated by a tyrannical hierarchy which is only concerned with three things: money, members, and monuments.
Avoiding scandal and self-preservation seem to be all that matters. The demonic behavior by collared criminals who have assaulted countless numbers of boys, girls and women in the belief that clergy are above the civil law and can do exactly as they please.
That time is over. For the narcissistic sociopaths who wear the collar are being told that they are not the church. The church is we the people. We the people will no longer tolerate hiding crimes of priests from law enforcement. It is high time collars be replaced by cuffs (handcuffs).
As all are children of God, are the assaulted children and women children of a lesser God? We the people do not think so. There is a special place where clerical abusers can hide in New Hampshire. The address is 153 Ash St. in Manchester.
Bishops Accountability has identified the accomplices of abusers. They all have the same lack of character traits. They are good at hiding crimes, and they are good at passing trash.
Eugene M.Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
