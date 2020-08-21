To the editor:
In the coming Republican primary on Sept. 8, I urge Republican voters to vote for Kim Tessari for Carroll County commissioner. My admiration for strong women who have the proven credentials, like Kim, make me an enthusiastic endorser of her candidacy.
Kim is a proven doer of good deeds and a lifelong native of Carroll County. If a citizen wants something done, take Margaret Thatcher’s advice and get a woman to do it. Enough said. All men and women know this to be true.
