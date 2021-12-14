To the editor:
There are two sets of documents which govern all mankind. They are the Decalogue (Ten Commandments) and the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the United States Constitution.
One old, the other of recent by centuries, both God given, not dictated by government or man. They are complementary. You cannot have one without the other. An example, in the Decalogue you are commanded not to murder; likewise the Second Amendment gives you the right not to be murdered.
Those who do not follow the Decalogue, pay no attention to the U.S Constitution or its amendments.
Eugene Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
