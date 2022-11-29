To the editor:

Climate change can sometimes seem like a problem that is quite foreign in this small, cozy New Hampshire region. Skiing pulls in numerous tourists to the area. Winters are frigid, and snow piles up by the foot nearly every year. However, looking at the true threat of climate change, it’s clear that this will not always be the case. With global temperatures rising, winters getting shorter, and snowfall decreasing, what will we do to protect skiing, a huge driver of the local economy?

