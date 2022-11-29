Climate change can sometimes seem like a problem that is quite foreign in this small, cozy New Hampshire region. Skiing pulls in numerous tourists to the area. Winters are frigid, and snow piles up by the foot nearly every year. However, looking at the true threat of climate change, it’s clear that this will not always be the case. With global temperatures rising, winters getting shorter, and snowfall decreasing, what will we do to protect skiing, a huge driver of the local economy?
Climate change is a worldwide issue that is felt across our state. On the seacoast, the threat of rising sea level is very real. Up north, rising temperatures mean a big problem for the ski industry. Rising temperatures lead to overall hotter days across the state. What happens when those warmer days spread into the winter? It narrows down to a decrease in tourism and the benefits that come with it.
I propose the idea of working with local ski areas to do their parts in helping to slow the changing climate. Many ski resorts are already establishing their plans for green energy practices. My hope is that local resorts could do the same through building solar arrays, wind turbines, and setting broad goals to achieve in the future. These sorts of investments work to “future-proof” a company and establishing green business practices is a good way to keep up with the competition.
It’s up to individuals and the towns they live in to make the choice to reduce their impact on the world and reclaim the winters we all know and love. Greener practices will lead to greener pockets, especially in this tourist-driven region. My concerns come from a place of love for this area, and I hope they reach you well.
