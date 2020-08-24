To the editor:
If you’re filling out your absentee primary ballot now or are planning to vote in the primary on Sept. 8 in person, I want to put in a plug for Andru Volinsky in the Democratic primary for governor.
Andru has taken on the New Hampshire establishment of both parties to fight for education equality and won the Claremont education case. He took on big money interests pushing Northern Pass and the Granite Bridge gas pipeline, and won. He’s defended wrongly accused death row inmates, and won. He’s been standing up to Sununu on the Executive Council regarding unqualified appointees and contracts going to Sununu’s donors, and he’s won. I am confident that he’ll stand up to Sununu in the general election and win.
Erik Corbett
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.