Cases of child abuse and neglect are rising in New Hampshire and in our local communities. Each child who enters the court system due to being abused or neglected finds themselves in a complicated adult setting. These children need a dedicated individual to look out for their best interests and to assure that their needs are met. They need a voice in an adult world.
I volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). My role is to advocate for abused or neglected children in the New Hampshire court system. I get to know the child and the important people in their lives and use my judgment and insight to help a judge make decisions based on the best interests of that child. No legal expertise is needed, just common sense and a desire to improve the lives of children. CASA of New Hampshire provides excellent and comprehensive training for their volunteers, and there is ongoing support available at all times.
Last year, over 1,400 abused and neglected children in New Hampshire had a dedicated CASA alongside them, however, there are never enough CASAs available for all the children who need them. More volunteers are always needed. I ask that you consider if you too could become a CASA and advocate for children. For more information and to get your questions answered by CASA staff members and current advocates, explore CASA’s website and sign up for a virtual information session atCASANH.org/infosessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.