As I watch Gunstock, where I learned to ski, get destroyed by GOP Free Stater Rep. Mike Sylvia’s hand-picked commissioners, it is important to remember how silent the GOP has been for the last two years. Their silence, plus its voting for Free State sponsored legislation, has caused New Hampshire immeasurable damage including attacks on public schools, women’s reproductive rights, healthcare and sensible gun violence reduction.
One Republican State House representative refused to stay silent. In 2021, Rep. Bill Marsh, a medical doctor, spoke out against extremists who were fighting against lifesaving COVID-19 mandates. In retaliation, self-avowed Free Stater Jason Osborne, the GOP House Majority Leader, stripped Marsh of his vice chairmanship of the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
It became obvious to Dr. Marsh that few GOP politicians had the heart to fight the Free Staters and restore the GOP to traditional New Hampshire values and traditions. In fact, The Liberty Alliance, which is aligned with the Free State philosophies, gave 150 GOP representatives top marks for doing their radical right wing bidding.
Dr. Marsh had to switch parties and today is running for state Senate against GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, who has not only empowered the Free Staters, but really has become a champion for their worst bills and legislative initiatives. He may as well be a Free Stater and same is true for Gov. Chris Sununu, who recently said Free State ideologies were good for New Hampshire.
To break the Free State radical right wing hold on New Hampshire state politics and avoid more Gunstock debacles, we must purge the state of Free State loyalists and in November elect people of principle like Bill Marsh for state Senate and Tom Sherman for governor.
