As I watch Gunstock, where I learned to ski, get destroyed by GOP Free Stater Rep. Mike Sylvia’s hand-picked commissioners, it is important to remember how silent the GOP has been for the last two years. Their silence, plus its voting for Free State sponsored legislation, has caused New Hampshire immeasurable damage including attacks on public schools, women’s reproductive rights, healthcare and sensible gun violence reduction.

