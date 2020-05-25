To the editor:
Recently, I witnessed the slaughter of four innocent adult geese and perhaps their four tiny goslings. It was truly horrible.
I was startled by a blast that sounded like an explosion. When it happened a second time, I realized that was not the case.
Some macho idiot had come onto private property with his shotgun to kill the only four remaining geese on this side of Silver Lake.
When told by Madison police he needed to move, he continued his massacre yards away on a public beach.
This “big-game hunter” supposedly has a permit to rid our lake of these “offending creatures,” as he put it, saying they are polluting the lake. What about all the gas-powered boats, the personal water-craft (jet skis), the small children in diapers and other people who just “do it in the water?”
Silver Lake is for everyone — people, fish, loons and geese who only stay for just a few short months each year. They have as much right to be here as we do — after all, they were here first.
Ellen Perkins
Silver Lake
