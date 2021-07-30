To the editor:
Larry Miller was my friend, my advisor, my mentor for more than 45 years.
When the Millers moved to the valley in 1975, Larry and Marilyn owned and operated the Big Pickle on Seavey St. in North Conway, which quickly became a valley favorite where so many friendships took root.
Truly a place to call home, where at the end of the day Larry would assume his seat at the end of the counter, sipping coffee and dispensing words of wisdom. The Pickle quickly became the meeting center.
Before heading to Mt. Cranmore for Local Yokel (now Mountain Meisters), people would congregate at the restaurant for a hardy breakfast, endless cups of coffee and race day strategies. Larry always managed to talk with everyone, no matter what the subject. We always left feeling better than when we arrived.
The Miller home was always open. I had the pleasure of living with them for a year. Larry would leave at 4 a.m. to open the Pickle and return at 4 p.m., where he always looked forward to popcorn-sharing time with his family, which were his happiest times. He was a true believer in the basic goodness in us all. When he and his family found their way to the valley, they knew instantly it would be their home forever.
Larry believed in the simple things in life, a comfy home, good food and the gift of being surrounded by family, friends and people he loved. May we all learn this lesson, and in the words of a famous poet, "A great soul never dies."
On Sunday, July 11, family, friends and many more came together in tribute of Larry. He brought us all together and will live forever in the hearts of those he leaves behind.
Ellen Lamond
Gloucester, Mass.
