To the editor:
I, too, lament when history and its physical counterpart are thrust to the side in the name of progress. Sorta kinda like all the statues of forefathers that are being pulled down and graffitied. Where is that outrage?
Back on track: Where were the organizations protecting historical structures such as the 1771 home in Center Conway? Did they not know the owner, Ken Jones, was selling it?
I find that hard to believe. Could they have stepped up to purchase it themselves? After reading the Conway Sun article I ask the question: When Mr Jones sold it to Eastern Propane he could have done so with the caveat that the 1771 structure remain intact, and Easter Propane’s buildings built around it. But I surmise Eastern Propane might have walked away.
If the Conway Sun article is correct the town of Conway does not own it or am I missing something? I appreciate the concern of others but the die is cast.
Elizabeth Kelsea
North Conway
