To the editor:
I do my best to not overreact to the letters and the two columnists that the Sun publishes. However, Tom McLaughlin’s most recent column just is too much for me to not respond. Mr. McLaughlin thinks there is no “systemic racism” in the United States. I find that thought just plain ludicrous.
One does not need to be an historian to know, right from the end of the Civil War, the government in Washington wrote laws to keep blacks from moving up the social and economic ladder. And, even with this, blacks began to improve their lot. What happened was white, systemic violence, with riots that were permitted to happen by the white leadership to kill hundreds of people and burn whole neighborhoods. Happened in Florida, happened in Oklahoma. I’m sure it happened in other places.
In the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, it was just about impossible for a black family to get an FHA mortgage. Red lining, remember that? It is probably still happening. Predominately black public schools have old books, buildings, etc.
Several years ago, my husband and I went on vacation to Washington. This was after 9/11, and we were at the airport standing in line to pass through the checkpoint. There was a young black man in front of me and he was spoken to with rudeness, I would say threateningly, for no reason that I could see other than he was black. I found it disturbing, but I have to admit, I said nothing, much to my shame.
All of us certainly know, have seen or witnessed these things. We know there are double standards. This is not about the police, it’s the system. It’s about how police are trained, and what just plain gets swept under the rug.
Can any of us truly believe that black males, in particular, are not treated far more harshly than white men by the people who are in control?
The fact is all of us privileged white people need to stand up and not allow this to just die down yet again.
The Conway Daily Sun is publishing two extremely far right columnists. I would really like to see a columnist from the left. What is happening now, is not fair and balanced.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
