To the editor:
I read the article in the Sun that the Ossipee selectmen, during a closed work session before their public meeting, voted to overturn the vote they had taken the week before regarding wearing masks at town offices.
It is improper procedure to take an official vote at a closed work session. A straw vote can be taken to determine what the outcome might be. I find it suspect that this discussion and vote took place behind closed doors, instead of at the public meeting.
More importantly, I am dismayed by the statement that was signed by all three of the selectmen (behind closed doors) and read at the public meeting.
Was it necessary to name-call the person who had requested that the town offices require masks?
“Mask-shaming police” is what they wrote. Seriously,” mask-shaming police”? I think not. The selectmen went on to accuse the person of believing in “tyranny and oppression at the hand of government.” WHAT??? How and why did they ever come up with that accusation?
I believe the request of the person was an attempt to keep employees and our community safe from this pandemic. After the horrific events that took place in our Capitol a few weeks ago, I would hope that the selectmen would want to calm the rhetoric down.
We are all trying to find some silver linings in our daily lives as we traverse through this difficult time. The selectmen should have respect for all of the employees and citizens of Ossipee. Just because they do not agree with someone does not give them the right to call them names.
Instead, they have used inflammatory rhetoric and bullied a concerned citizen. They accomplished the goal of intimidating the woman and anyone who might want to speak during a meeting. They call themselves “professional?” I think not. Shame on them.
Edwina Boose
Center Ossipee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.