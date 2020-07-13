To the editor:
State Rep. Glenn Cordelli’s letters assume everyone supports right-wing agendas and denigrates other opinions. He ignores that the 2018 election rejected that agenda.
Many believe climate change is an emergency, with threats to water and air quality; support economic efforts to encourage young people to remain here through high quality accessible education with a mix of university and vocational/technical opportunities, affordable workforce housing, fair minimum wage, transportation infrastructure, broadband expansion, etc.
We Democrats believe N.H. children need quality public education that is not dependent on ZIP code, and the rights of workers to organize to advocate for fair pay or working conditions.
We believe we must protect the constitutional right of every citizen for voting access and a woman’s right to decisions regarding her body.
We believe the function of government is to provide for common needs, including infrastructure, education, environmental protection and a social safety net. We all must pay our fair share proportionate to our ability to pay.
The primary dependence on property taxes places uneven burdens on communities and individuals as the greatest percentage of cost falls on those least able to pay. The decried default minimal tax adjustment is on large corporations — primarily out of state box stores.
These and other values guide our voting — not “party." While we may agree on problems, we can differ on how to address them so often compromise. That happens in committees — not on the “floor” during sessions.
The R’s denied a calendar adjustment so committees could not work. Many blocked bills had bipartisan sponsorship including the consent calendar where most passed unanimously.
The Senate produced and we passed critical combined bills. Over 70 percent had bipartisan support, including prohibiting prison privatization, psychological testing of law enforcement officers, a comprehensive education bill offering resources (critical as our children return to classrooms); support for victims of sexual assault and crime; removing the civil statute of limitations for sexual assault; cost containment for lifesaving epinephrine auto injectors and a $30 per 30-day prescription limit on insulin; election accessibility for 2020 and beyond while providing flexibility for poll workers to efficiently process votes; and increasing minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2023 ( compromise from $15.
Being in the minority my first year, I know it isn’t fun, but we must respect the will of the voters.
State Rep. Edith DesMarais
(D-Wolfeboro)
