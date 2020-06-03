To the editor:
My response to Miss Holier than Thou. I won’t bother to name her because she did not take the time to acknowledge those she accused.
How dare you compare the peaceful protesters in Conway or any area where protests are taking place to that of “thugs?”
The peaceful protesters around the country are using their constitutional right to gather to protest injustice. Your glib reference to George Floyd speaks volumes of your feelings of injustice towards people of color. I have children of color living in this town and can plainly see where they are seen or treated differently. I own the Cranmore Inn with my husband of 24 years and we have seen the work of “thugs” at our inn on multiple occasions. We proudly fly the Rainbow flag and it has been stolen three times and vandalized twice.
The “thugs” you refer to are criminals that use the diversion of the peaceful protest to wreak havoc and steal. These criminals are the problem and not the people who have had enough of the injustices towards the brown and black community. I applaud Fiona Davis-Walsh for her efforts and had I knew of the plans I would have been there with them.
I think that it is time for you to put on your big girl panties and step up for injustice instead of bashing the peaceful people who want to right the wrongs in this country.
I would imagine that if George Floyd was your white relative dying at the knee of officers of color you would have a different outlook.
Eddie Bennett
North Conway
