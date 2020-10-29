To the editor:
I urge the citizens of Bartlett, Jackson, and Hart's Location, which make up Carroll District 1, to vote for Anita Burroughs for a second term in the statehouse.
I believe she has done a terrific job advocating for the ordinary people of our district and our state, not just for the wealthy and well connected.
Anita is responsive to her constituents' problems. She helped me quickly resolve a problem with the state after a long period of failed calls and letters on my part.
Anita works very hard on our behalf in Concord. Please vote to re-elect state Rep, Anita Burroughs on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Duncan MacFadyen
Bartlett
