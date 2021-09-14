To the editor:
From Tom Eastman's Valley Voice column on Saturday: Viewpoint Hotel attorney John Ratigan's statement that people cannot attack another property owner about a tree on his private property.
Physically attack? Of course not. But, here's what I think. Put the dollar signs aside and be a good neighbor. Leave the magnificent tree. (And, for that matter, modify your misguided design: your monstrosity does not belong on that site!)
And, to the Cannell Family, would you really like to see that tree go and see your family legacy become a 4-story, 98-unit hotel in a place where it clearly does not belong?
Dulcie L. Heiman
North Conway
