To the editor:
Regarding the article concerning the forced wearing of masks in public: I hope the people that are not willfully ignorant will recognize Rep. Knirk’s comments on seeing liberty as “important” and that “it has to be balanced with how it affects the life and liberty of other people” as nothing more than socialist seed planting. He refers to science as his position base; however, one can argue that there are an equal number of articles reporting the ineffectiveness of wearing masks.
As background, I am a military veteran, with four years active duty, including one which separated me from my family for over a year. I served so that our personal freedoms would not be so trampled upon.
Furthermore, I am a board-certified emergency department RN, that has served numerous years in both critical care and emergency care. Additionally, I have worked as an paramedic seeing people at their most vulnerable times.
The elected officials endorsing this grab of personal freedom remind me of the tyrannical regimes I served to defeat.
Lastly, the altruistic Reps. Knirk and Butler should spend their time more wisely on educating people, who actually choose to wear a mask, on how to wear it properly.
Doug Demars
Tamworth
