Although retired, and no longer a resident of the town of Conway, my interest in the art projects at Settlers Green and the community runs deep. I am very proud to have been general manager of Settlers for over 30 years and part of the team that invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in local and regional art installations throughout the properties.
These investments include multiple murals and larger than life sculptures, along with a beautiful gardened labyrinth, large kinetic pieces. Annually, they host a plein air art event and have faithfully supported the local arts association. Art is a central part of what makes Settlers Green special.
That the selectmen are targeting just the murals is puzzling and amusing in its dumbness. If you look around you will find lots of big moose, bears, snowmen (part of an early attempt at public art started by Settlers) and various other woodland creatures installed at entranceways, parking lots and in front of stores and restaurants all over Conway. We love them, because they are whimsical and many are true works of art.
Settlers Green also has a few woodland creatures, but have invested in significant and important and large marble, bronze and steel sculptures that will outlast us all. The murals cited by the town at Settlers are part of a grouping of art murals all created by professional artists that vary in size and design and located in pedestrian friendly areas.
The historical mural is a copy of the original done by local artist Ernie Brown and owned by Sut Marshall and family. The Wings are a loved reproduction of similar wings found around the world. Selectmen, we are talking about art. And, to selectmen Carl Thibodeau’s point that the sign ordinance is “crystal clear” on the subject, I would challenge him to find the word art anywhere in the ordinances that dictate what you can and cannot do on your own property. Having written and advocated for probably a dozen Conway sign ordinance changes in my career, I can assure you the sign ordinance is a Frankenstein mess of “fixes” to antique language written in the 1980s.
Good government recognizes that art is an important part of what makes a community special. In some forward-thinking towns, (check out Bridgton, Maine’s, new murals!) there is an effort to encourage public art through tax breaks and matching investment funds.
Meredith has an entire art walk with public and private funding. Kansas City, Missouri, requires a percentage of all construction projects be used for public art either on the property or on town property. The result is a world-famous destination for public art.
It's discouraging to all of us that have worked so hard to bring quality public art to the Conway community to watch the town government try to tear it all down.
