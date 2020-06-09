To the editor:
The Fryeburg Business Association would like to acknowledge how difficult it must have been for organizers to cancel the Fryeburg Fair this year, especially in light of the obvious economic impact it has and the strong role it plays in our community.
With the uncertainty of the months ahead and the fact that the fair comes during the start of flu season, drawing people from 50 states and several countries into our community, holding an event such as the fair could bring potential disastrous outcomes to Fryeburg and well beyond.
The sacrifice of the fair association, the vendors, agricultural community and many local businesses and families dependent on fair week is huge.
The disappointment of this necessary decision is heartfelt and shared by the Fryeburg Business Association, but at the same time we are grateful to all who are putting community safety first.
Donna Woodward
Fryeburg Business Association
Fryeburg, Maine
