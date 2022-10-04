To the editor:
Rep. Mark McConkey is attempting to strong-arm Effingham to allow the building of a gas station on the site of an old gravel pit above the Ossipee Aquifer.
Rep. Mark McConkey is attempting to strong-arm Effingham to allow the building of a gas station on the site of an old gravel pit above the Ossipee Aquifer.
This is in contrast to Rep. Jerry Knirk’s ongoing efforts to protect our water quality. Knirk’s efforts include speaking at a Freedom Select Board meeting, writing letters to the Freedom Conservation Commission and a letter to the N.H. Department of Transportation which resulted in the commissioner of DOT prohibiting the intended plan for stormwater runoff from the gas station to be diverted to DOT land. Knirk has worked to protect water resources for years, including his time as the board chair of Green Mountain Conservation Group.
Knirk and Sandra Ringelstein are running against McConkey for state representative in District 8. While they both support small businesses, they know that a gas station in this location over highly transmissible soils is a very bad idea. The aquifer and drinking water supply for many people could be contaminated by a spill or even by stormwater run-off.
Also, McConkey was one of only 65 representatives to not vote to override the governor’s veto of HB 1454, a bill that would have introduced science into the placement N.H.’s landfills to account for different transmissibility of soils rather than a fixed setback of 200 feet from our pristine lakes and rivers, which is not a sufficient distance if the soils are highly transmissive.
New Hampshire is becoming a dumping ground for trash from Massachusetts. If the garbage haulers come here, who would you want to fight for your town? McConkey, who actively works for gas station operators and supports out-of-state garbage haulers, or for Knirk and Ringelstein, who will fight to protect our lakes, rivers and underground water supplies?
Ringelstein and Knirk will be on the ballots in Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield. If you cherish our lakes and rivers, please vote for both as a team in November.
Donna Veilleux
Michael Veilleux
Madison
