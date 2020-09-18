To the editor:
While vacationing in your area, I read about the political sign being defaced and Zac Mercauto’s comments. I do not agree with defacing property, not do I agree with Mr. Mercauto’s statement that “Trump cares about every single person.”
Does he care about the people to whom he has told 20,000-plus lies? (Google “How many lies has Trump told” for specific examples.)
Does he care about the mother whose child is taken from her arms at the border? Perhaps read “American Dirt” (Cummins) for a new perspective.
Does he care about (yet refuses to back police reform) about the life of Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times when police bungled their raid? Read “Just Mercy” (Stevenson) or read about the strength of our police unions in protecting their own for more about injustice.
Does he care about the approximately 56,000 people who died in March and April of COVID while he played down the virus, refused to wear a mask and set no national guidelines? And does he care about all those who have been sickened during rallies and gatherings that he does not censure?
Does he care about and will he respond to the thousands who peacefully marched in D.C. on Aug. 27 for racial justice?
Does he care about the many people who disagree with him on climate change, personal and corporate greed, women’s role in the world, Russia’s role in elections and personal integrity?
Donna McAdam
Dover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.