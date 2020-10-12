To the editor:
We need a compass! If you know how to read and you're lost, you will find your way home.
Out world is not in a very good place right now. We are letting emotions and feelings take precedence over what is right and what is wrong. Oh yes, I believe there are things we should do, but not what we're doing in the way we are doing it necessarily. We need truth! It's very hard in our present world to know what truth is. The Bible says in John 8:32 "Then you will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free." Do I feel free today? I do when I think God's way!
When I think man's way, not so much. May God's word be our comfort and our compass. In conclusion, I write this poem.
O Help Us Lord We Pray
In the black man walking down the street
In the face of a child at play
In the sun that shines so bright throughout
the live-long day
That man on the news telling me lies
I shake my head and cry
The violence in the streets is praised by some
Oh Lord Oh Lord please why
In the mother who holds her dying son
And hopes it's not in vain
As his blood cries out to you and me
Don't let this violence reign
In a world gone crazy turned upside-down
If you don't believe me, just look around
The only thing left that I can say
Oh help us Lord, we pray!
Oh help us Lord, we pray
Donna L. Richardson
Albany
