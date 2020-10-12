To the editor:

We need a compass! If you know how to read and you're lost, you will find your way home.

Out world is not in a very good place right now. We are letting emotions and feelings take precedence over what is right and what is wrong. Oh yes, I believe there are things we should do, but not what we're doing in the way we are doing it necessarily. We need truth! It's very hard in our present world to know what truth is. The Bible says in John 8:32 "Then you will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free." Do I feel free today? I do when I think God's way!

When I think man's way, not so much. May God's word be our comfort and our compass. In conclusion, I write this poem.

O Help Us Lord We Pray

In the black man walking down the street

In the face of a child at play

In the sun that shines so bright throughout

the live-long day

That man on the news telling me lies

I shake my head and cry

The violence in the streets is praised by some

Oh Lord Oh Lord please why

In the mother who holds her dying son

And hopes it's not in vain

As his blood cries out to you and me

Don't let this violence reign

In a world gone crazy turned upside-down

If you don't believe me, just look around

The only thing left that I can say

Oh help us Lord, we pray!

Oh help us Lord, we pray

Donna L. Richardson

Albany

